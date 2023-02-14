Lakhimpuri Kheri case: SC restricts entry to trial court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

Nobody, except the accused, their one representative and lawyers, would be allowed to be present in the court during the trial in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence cases in which Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is an accused.

“With a view to ensure that trial is conducted smoothly and no impediment is caused by anyone, it is directed that the accused in both the FIRs and one representative of the victim or complainant are permitted to attend the court proceedings along with their respective counsel,” a Bench led by Justice Surya Kant said.

The Bench, which also included JK Maheshwari, had on January 25 granted an eight-week interim bail to Ashish on the condition that he would leave Uttar Pradesh within a week of his release.

Monday’s order came after advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing victims’ families, alleged that a large number of supporters of Ashish were present during trial proceedings creating an intimidatory atmosphere. Pointing out that summons to witnesses were reaching a day after the date of proceedings, he said there was an order of the court that the accused should not try to influence the witnesses directly or indirectly.

Vehemently denying the allegation, senior advocate Siddharh Dave, representing Ashish, said there were more people from the other side. He suggested that the trial could be held in-camera. “I am an accused and I am saying do it in-camera and protect me from these allegations. They want media publicity to go on,” Dave submitted.

Noting that it wanted to ensure smooth conduct of trial, the Bench said the accused in both the FIRs and one representative each of the victim/complainant would be allowed to attend the trial court proceedings along with their advocates.