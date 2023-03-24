Lakshadweep MP's case a precedent

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

The Kerala High Court’s order suspending the conviction and sentence of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal PP in an attempt-to-murder case can come to the aid of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was convicted and sentenced to two-year imprisonment in a defamation case by a Gujarat court on Thursday.

The Kerala High Court’s order rendered inoperative the disqualification of the Lakshadweep MP notified by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, a day after the verdict was delivered by a sessions court in Kavaratti.

The Supreme Court had on February 20 refused to stay the Kerala HC’s verdict. “We are not inclined to stay the High Court’s order. That would be heard,” a Bench of Justice KM Joseph and Justice BV Nagarathna had said.

The top court had, however, issued notice on a petition filed by Union Territory of Lakshadweep challenging the order of the Kerala High Court suspending the conviction and sentence of Faizal.

Apart from the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, the prosecuting agency and the original complainant in the case have also approached the top court.

Faizal’s disqualification had happened in view of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Lily Thomas case that paved the way for immediate disqualification of convicted lawmakers as it struck down Section 8(4) of the Representation of People Act.