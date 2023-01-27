Lalit Modi’s remarks against Mukul Rohatgi: SC refuses to pass orders, says parties mature enough

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any orders on a petition seeking action against former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi for allegedly making “scurrilous” remarks against former attorney general and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on social media, saying the parties were mature enough not to make such statements.

“It is nothing but an extension of the outburst of a family member. Don’t take it too far. Whenever you start fighting out in public, it is always detrimental…We are not passing orders but you use your good office to ensure that remedial measures are taken,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, asking the lawyers to sort out the issue.

The Supreme Court had on August 1, 2022, appointed former Supreme Court Judge RV Raveendran as a mediator to settle a family property dispute between Lalit Modi and his mother Bina Modi. Rohatgi is one of the advocates representing Bina Modi in the dispute.

“Comments are being made while the mediation is going on. These should be taken down. This is a violation of the court orders,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the Bench, pointing out that there was an undertaking given to the court that there would be no posts while mediation was on.

Denying any breach of the court order, senior advocate Harish Salve said on behalf of Lalit Modi that it was just an angry outburst.

Lalit Modi had allegedly made certain “scurrilous” comments about Rohatgi in an Instagram post. Later, though another post, he reportedly apologised to him.