Lalu Prasad convicted in 5th fodder scam case, sent to jail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

A special CBI court in Ranchi today convicted former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad in the Rs 139.5-crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case — the fifth and final case against him in the Rs 950-crore fodder scam in undivided Bihar. CBI Judge Sudhanshu Kumar Shashi ordered the 73-year-old ailing politician, who was accompanied by his daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, to be immediately taken into custody and posted the matter for arguments on the quantum of sentence to February 21.

The judge rejected his plea to be admitted to the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). He was sent to Birsa Munda Central Jail, Ranchi. The court directed the jail superintendent and RIMS Director to take necessary action keeping in mind the fact that he suffered from multiple ailments.

The RJD leader, who has been convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison and slapped with a total fine of Rs 60 lakh, is on bail in four other cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries.

“Of the 99 accused in the case, 24 were acquitted, while three-year jail terms have been pronounced for 34. In all, 41 convicts have been sent to prison,” CBI counsel BMP Singh told reporters.

The CBI examined 575 witnesses in the case, and filed a chargesheet against 170 persons. However, only 99 accused, including Prasad, faced trial, which commenced in 1996.

In the course of the 22-year-long trial, 55 accused died, while eight turned government approvers. As many as six accused are still absconding.

Apart from Prasad, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director Dr KM Prasad were the main accused. (With PTI inputs)

