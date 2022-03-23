Lalu Prasad discharged from Delhi’s AIIMS

New Delhi, March 23
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad, who was brought to AIIMS here on Tuesday, was kept under observation overnight in the emergency department before being discharged at around 3 am, official sources said.
The former Bihar chief minister, 73, was brought to AIIMS here at around 9 pm on Tuesday after being referred by a medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, as his health condition deteriorated there.
"Prasad was kept under observation in the Emergency department overnight. He was evaluated and was discharged at around 3 am," a source here said.
Prasad was sentenced by a special CBI court to five years’ imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh on February 21 after being convicted in the embezzlement of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury in the fodder scam.
The court had convicted Prasad on February 15 and pronounced the quantum of the sentence after hearing the arguments virtually.
The incarcerated politician suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems.
"Prasad's creatinine level has increased to 4.6, which was earlier at 3.5. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl," Dr Vidyapati, who heads the seven-member team of doctors formed by RIMS to treat Prasad, had said on Tuesday.
"His kidney is functioning at 15-20 per cent capacity," he had said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Thursday as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia
PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summi...
Bhagwant Mann pays tributes to Bhagat Singh at Hussainiwala, Khatkar Kalan; announces anti-corruption action helpline number
The Punjab CM declared holiday on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom d...
As cases decline, Centre ends Covid containment measures from March 31; wearing of face mask to continue
The Centre had on March 24, 2020 issued orders and guideline...
Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Crowd goes crazy as Saminder Singh Dhindsa won hearts with h...
India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone
Says the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbha...