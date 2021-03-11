Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son-in-law Shailesh Kumar at official meet, BJP slams Bihar’s grand alliance

New Delhi, August 19
The newly sworn-in grand alliance government in Bihar was in for embarrassment on Friday as videos featuring the presence of RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son-in-law at government’s official meetings went viral.
One of the videos revealed Shailesh Kumar, the husband of Lalu’s daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti, seated in the back row at a July 17 meeting chaired by Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav.
Duties outsourced
Tej Pratap remains in news for all wrong reasons. Now, as a minister, he seems to have outsourced his duties to his brother-in-law. Sushil Modi, BJP leader
In another video on the meeting of the Bihar Pollution Control Board, Shailesh Kumar is seated next to brother-in-law Tej Pratap. “Tej Pratap remains in news for all wrong reasons. Now, as a minister, he seems to have outsourced his duties to his brother-in-law...Lalu ji’s son-in-law was not just present there, but meetings, where he had no business, were being conducted (sanchaalit) by him,” former state Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.
He said it was for the Chief Minister to answer to the people of Bihar. “His new government has a large number of ministers with criminal records which confirms fears of the return of jungle raj in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...