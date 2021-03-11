Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son-in-law Shailesh Kumar at official meet, BJP slams Bihar’s grand alliance

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 19

The newly sworn-in grand alliance government in Bihar was in for embarrassment on Friday as videos featuring the presence of RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son-in-law at government’s official meetings went viral.

One of the videos revealed Shailesh Kumar, the husband of Lalu’s daughter and RJD MP Misa Bharti, seated in the back row at a July 17 meeting chaired by Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav.

Duties outsourced Tej Pratap remains in news for all wrong reasons. Now, as a minister, he seems to have outsourced his duties to his brother-in-law. Sushil Modi, BJP leader

In another video on the meeting of the Bihar Pollution Control Board, Shailesh Kumar is seated next to brother-in-law Tej Pratap. “Tej Pratap remains in news for all wrong reasons. Now, as a minister, he seems to have outsourced his duties to his brother-in-law...Lalu ji’s son-in-law was not just present there, but meetings, where he had no business, were being conducted (sanchaalit) by him,” former state Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.

He said it was for the Chief Minister to answer to the people of Bihar. “His new government has a large number of ministers with criminal records which confirms fears of the return of jungle raj in the state.

#lalu prasad yadav