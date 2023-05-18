Land-for-jobs PMLA case: Rabri Devi appears before ED for questioning

PTI

New Delhi, May 18

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam, official sources said.

The 68-year-old Devi, wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, is recording her statement in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Rabri Devi's children, including Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and MP daughter Misa Bharti, have been questioned by the federal agency in the case in the recent past.

The money-laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.

The ED had carried out searches in the case sometime back and seized Rs 1 crore in "unaccounted cash" and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.