Land grab: ED plaint against Nagpur lawyer

New Delhi, June 11
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it had filed a “prosecution complaint” (equivalent to a police chargesheet) under criminal sections of the PMLA against Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother Pradip Uke in connection with an alleged land grabbing case against them.
In an official statement, the ED said the prosecution complaint was filed before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on May 26 and it took cognisance of the same on June 9.
The PMLA case against Uke brothers was filed after perusing the FIRs registered against them by the Nagpur Police in which they were charged with land grabbing in the district by creating “fake and forged” documents.
The brothers were arrested by the ED on March 31 from Nagpur after raids were carried out at their premises. They are currently in jail as part of judicial custody. “Satish Uke and Pradip Uke had resorted to fraud and forgery and created fake power of attorney in the name of Chandrashekhar Namdevrao Matte and also forged signatures of government officials and usurped lands from the original owners with dubious and mala fide intentions,” the ED has alleged.
