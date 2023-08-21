Landslide hits Uttarakhand’s Chamba, some people feared trapped; rescue ops underway

New Tehri, August 21
A landslide occurred on a road in Chamba in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district here on Monday, triggering fears that there could be some people and vehicles trapped in the debris.
The SDRF rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation at the site. Though there was no immediate confirmation of any casualty officially, locals said some vehicles and people might be trapped inside the debris.
The landslide which occurred near the Chamba Police Station has blocked the New Tehri-Chamba motor road.
The mound of rubble is being dug up in search of anyone who could be trapped inside. The SDRF has deployed JCBs to carry out search and rescue operations at the site.
District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit, Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhullar and Chief Development Officer Manish Kumar are also at the spot.
