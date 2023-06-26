Last date to apply for higher pension under EPS today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

The deadline to apply for higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) ends on June 26. If eligible employees miss the deadline, which has been extended by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) twice already, they are likely to miss the opportunity to apply for higher pension.

Initially, the deadline to apply for a higher pension under the EPS was March 3. It was then changed to May 3 and later extended to June 26. According to a press release in May, more than 12 lakh eligible employees had already submitted the application. To apply, eligible members can go to https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface. There is an option for “Pension on higher salary: Exercise of joint option under para 11 (3) and para 11 (4) of EPS 1995”. One has to enter the details sought like UAN, name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, mobile number and captcha.