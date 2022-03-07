UP Poll 2022: Fierce contest in Azamgarh, Varanasi

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, March 6

The final round of the elections in Uttar Pradesh is all set to take place on Monday. The phase 7 will see voting in parts of Purvanchal that hold the key to the BJP’s mission of returning to power in the state.

This phase will decide the fate of 613 candidates contesting on 54 seats across nine districts — Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra. Considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, the BJP had dented it in 2017 by winning 29 seats along with allies Apna Dal (4) and SBSP (3).

Akhilesh represents Azamgarh, considered an SP stronghold with dominance of Yadavs and Muslims, in the Lok Sabha. The SP had won five of the 10 seats in the district in 2017. This segment will witness a high-stakes battle.

Like the SP, this phase is critical for the BJP too, particularly Varanasi which PM Narendra Modi represents in the Lok Sabha. The BJP is facing issues on many seats in the district that it swept in 2017, including Varasnasi South where the famous temples of Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav are located.

Its sitting MLA and minister Neelkanth Tiwari is facing anti-incumbency even as the RSS and BJP cadres have been seeking votes in the name of “rashtra nirman”. Tiwari is pitted against SP’s Kameshwar Nath Dixit and Congress’ Mudita Kapoor. Dixit, a mahant, enjoys a good reputation, leading to concerns about splitting of Brahmin votes.

Observers say the Prime Minister’s popularity may help the BJP, otherwise “public sentiment is definitely against the sitting MLAs”, although many blame Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for keeping power “centralised”, resulting in “lack of coordination” between local leaders and administration.

“Let alone MLAs, even ministers didn’t have any say in the government. The CM relied more on administrative officers than MLAs to respond to their concerns,” says a BJP leader.

Besides Varanasi and Azamgarh, Mirzapur district is also witnessing a fierce contest between the BJP and SP. In 2017, the BJP successfully implemented “social engineering” by forging alliances with caste-based parties like the Apna Dal and SBSP, consolidating non-Yadav OBC votes. This time, the SP has managed to present itself as a larger OBC-Muslim party, moving beyond traditional Yadav vote base.

Voting will be held at 12,205 polling stations and 23,535 polling booths in 177 police station areas.

“A total of 701 localities have been marked as vulnerable in the seventh phase, while 3,359 polling places have been considered as critical,” the police said in a statement. The Uttar Pradesh Police said 65,987 licensed weapons had been deposited with it in the run-up to the assembly elections.

Segments to watch out for in seventh phase

Varanasi South: BJP’s Neelkanth Tiwari faces tough challenge from SP’s Kameshwar Dixit

Varanasi North: BJP MLA Ravindra Jaiswal in contest with SP and Cong candidates Ashfaq Ahmad Dablu and Gularana Tabassum

Varanasi Cantt: BJP’s Saurabh Srivastava pitted against Congress veteran Rajesh Mishra

In the fray

No. of candidates 613

No. of seats 54

11 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes

Eligible voters: 2.06 crore

Timing: 7 am to 6 pm

Key districts: Azamgarh | Mau | Jaunpur | Ghazipur | Chandauli | Varanasi | Mirzapur | Bhadohi | Sonbhadra

For security

60,000 policemen

845 CAPF companies

Voting will be held at 12,205 polling stations, 23,535 polling booths

78 pink booths

