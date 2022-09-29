 Last phase of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala ends : The Tribune India

Last phase of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala ends

The 3,570-km and 150-day-long foot march, which was started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir

Last phase of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala ends

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kerala on September 29, 2022. AICC/Handout via PTI

PTI

Malappuram (Kerala), September 29

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday concluded his Kerala leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered the state on September 10 and will resume the foot march from Tamil Nadu in the afternoon.

After the yatra ended its Kerala phase at Vazhikaddavu here, Gandhi and senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Digvijaya Singh thanked the KPCC and UDF leaders, party workers and everyone else who participated in the foot march during the over 18 days it spent in the state.

“Home is where you get love, and Kerala is home for me. No matter how much affection I give, I always get more in return from the people here. I am forever indebted. Thank you.

“I would also like to wholeheartedly thank the Congress & UDF leaders and workers, Kerala police, media personnel & every individual who has been part of the #BharatJodoYatra in this beautiful state. The support you have given us makes our resolve firmer & our strides stronger,” Gandhi, who was accompanied by a huge crowd of supporters in the morning phase of the yatra, tweeted.

Ramesh, the AICC general secretary in-charge communications, tweeted, “Day 22 of #BharatJodoYatra is last day in Kerala. Padayatris are walking from Nilambur to Vazhikaddavu this morning. From Vazhikaddavu we cross to Gudalur in Tamil Nadu by vehicle thro’ Nilgiris hills. We are extremely grateful to people of Kerala for their goodwill and response.”

Senior Congress leader and national coordinator of the yatra, Digvijaya Singh tweeted, “All PCCs in other States should come and learn the organisational work of Kerala PCC. Finally a Big Thank You to the People of Kerala and all Congressmen of Kerala for their tremendous support and response. #BharatJodoYatra @INCKerala @INCIndia @Jairam_Ramesh.” He also said in his tweet that “today we leave Kerala after 22 days of warm hospitality of PCC Kerala. The tremendous response of the people of Kerala was most encouraging.”

“All our Bharat Yatris loved the lovely green terrain and also enjoyed the Boat Race. Thank you PCC President K Sudhakaran ji and our most active State Coordinator K Suresh ji for responding to all our requests,” he further said.

The foot march—which resumed from Marthoma College Junction at Chungathara here—took a break at CKHS Manimooly at Vazhikadavu after covering around 8.6 km.

According to the itinerary of the yatra, from Vazhikadavu, Gandhi would travel to Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur in Tamil Nadu by car as the route goes through a forest reserve and it is not possible to go on foot there, Congress party sources said.

The march would resume from Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur around 5 PM and halt for the day at Gudalur Bus Stand after covering around 5.5 km.

The 3,570-km and 150-day-long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

2
Nation

Tit for tat, Canada advisory against visiting Punjab, Gujarat

3
Nation

AFT upholds conviction of two Majors for illicit relationship, says good character expected from Army officer

4
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

5
Nation

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

6
Nation

Ankita murder: How Meerut couple escaped from infamous Uttarakhand resort

7
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

8
Nation

No change in Army regiments' names

9
Chandigarh

In a first for PGI Chandigarh, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers a healthy baby

10
Nation

Viral video: Malayalam actors allege molestation at mall in Kerala; police launch probe

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

Congress presidential poll nominations end tomorrow: Party rushes to find consensus candidate

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

Gehlot’s written apology appears to be the tool to broker pe...

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa demands...

Unmarried women also entitled to abortion: Supreme Court

All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court

Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

He was wanted for the murders of Gurlal Brar and Chandigarh’...

Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at Chandigarh Railway Station

DRDO to develop training aids for security forces’ dogs

Chandigarh Health Department withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Chandigarh cop gets bail in property grab case

Punjab Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Major crackdown against drug cartels in Punjab, Himachal, Delhi; CBI, NCB, multiple state police register 127 cases, arrest 175

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

Man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

Patriotism in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala’s air

Candle march held in Hoshiarpur

4 die of swine flu in Moga

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Factory worker’s murder solved in Ludhiana

Paddy procurement set to begin in Ludhiana district from Saturday

Ludhiana pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples