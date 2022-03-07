Last rites of former COAS Gen Rodrigues held with full military honours in Goa

Panaji, March 7
The final rites of former Chief of Army Staff General SF Rodrigues were held with full military honours in Panaji in Goa on Monday.
The last rites of the retired general, who died on March 4 after prolonged illness, were held in Moksha crematorium in St Inez here.
A native of Goa, the general was born in Mumbai, and was commissioned in the Indian Army in 1952.
In an illustrious career spanning over four decades, he went on to command a Division, a Corps, two Army Commands and was eventually Chief of Army Staff from July 1, 1990 to June 30, 1993.
The general officer took part in the 1962 India-China war, as well as conflicts with Pakistan in 1965 and 1971.
He is survived by wife Jean Rodrigues, sons Captain Neal Rodrigues and Dr Mark Rodrigues and daughter Dr Susan Viswanathan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: 54.18 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanas...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Next round of talks in few hours; PM Modi speaks to Putin, seeks safe evacuation of Indians from Sumy
Russia announces ceasefire for evacuations; Modi and Ukrania...
Modi urges Putin to hold direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy
It was the third telephonic conversation between the two lea...
Zelenskyy says PM Modi appreciates Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at highest level
President Zelenskyy tweets after his telephonic conversation...