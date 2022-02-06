Lata Mangeshkar: How India’s nightingale found an admirer in Pakistan’s ‘music hating’ dictator Zia ul Haq

According to an old interview, Zia confessed his admiration for Mangeshkar while talking with late Indian journalist Kuldip Nayar in 1982

Lata Mangeshkar: How India’s nightingale found an admirer in Pakistan’s ‘music hating’ dictator Zia ul Haq

Lata Mangeshkar. PTI file photo

PTI

Islamabad, February 6

Pakistan’s brutal dictator General Muhammad Zia ul Haq, known for banning music and other fine arts featuring women in the Islamic nation, could not remain untouched from the golden voice of Lata Mangeshkar and had once himself confessed that he was an admirer of India’s nightingale.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at 8.12 am on Sunday in Mumbai due to multi organ failure after over 28 days of Covid-19 diagnosis, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

According to an old interview, Zia confessed his admiration for Mangeshkar while talking with late Indian journalist Kuldip Nayar in 1982.

Nayar poked Zia by asking that the Indians say that whenever they want to bring some cultural troupe to the neighbouring country, it is not quite welcome in Pakistan.

The troupe apparently consisted of some leading female singers, including the legendary Lata Mageshkar.

Zia, who by that time had launched his project of Islamising Pakistan, said, “I am the man responsible. I myself am fond of Lata Mangeshkar but if you want to send her to Pakistan to sing, I’ll say not now because it is not compatible with the current Pakistani spirit”. Zia took over the government in a military coup in 1977 after deposing the elected government of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, whom he got hanged in a murder case through his hand-picked judges.

As the country was bursting with protests and in order to control the anger and cure his unpopularity, Zia embarked on implementing several harsh measures in the name of Islam, including banning performances by women artists.

Zia, 64, served as the head of state of Pakistan from 1978 until his death in a plane crash in 1988.

The Indore-born Mangeshkar’s first recorded song was in 1942 in the Marathi film “Kiti Hasaal” when she was just 13. In October last year, 79 years later, Vishal Bhardwaj released ‘Theek Nahi Lagta’, a song with Mangeshkar’s favourite lyricist Gulzar that was believed to have been lost.

Hers is the ‘golden voice’ that millions of South Asians tune into when they wake up and often the last thing they hear before calling it a day, the beating heart of a shared memory passed down generations. —

#lata mangeshkar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM candidate for Punjab

2
Haryana

ITBP assistant commandant, accused in Rs 125-crore fraud case, surrenders in Gurugram court

3
Entertainment

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

4
Sports

High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets

5
Punjab Election

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches venue; to announce Congress party's CM candidate for Punjab

6
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi hosts post wedding party for newlywed Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

7
Nation

PM Modi unveils giant 'Statue of Equality' in remembrance of saint Ramanujacharya

8
J & K

6 new Assembly segments in Jammu, one in Kashmir

9
Nation Ground report

UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland's bellwether villages

10
Punjab Election

Punjab polls 2022: Badal away, Chautala, Harsimrat hold fort in Lambi

Don't Miss

View All
Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Top Stories

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Two-day national mourning, state funeral for the singing leg...

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

She breathed her last at ripe 92 but she lives as much in he...

An artist born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

An artiste born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

'Nightingale of India' started her career at the age of 13 i...

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi prepares to announce Congress party's CM candidate for Punjab

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches venue; to announce Congress party's CM candidate for Punjab

Announcement awaited

PM Narendra Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

PM Narendra Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

He's scheduled to land in Mumbai at 4:15 pm and make his way...

Cities

View All

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

Amritsar East — important but often 'ignored' segment

Amritsar district clocks two deaths, 44 new cases

Prajapati Samaj, SC & OBC leaders join SAD

Rs 1.6-cr burglary case cracked, Moga man held

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

CTU to start shuttle bus service to airport

CTU to start shuttle bus service to Chandigarh airport

Panchkula daily Covid-19 cases below 100 after month

Chandigarh: Girl killed in hit-&-run

Linesman electrocuted at Dera Bassi

Army seeks 80,000 ballistic helmets to protect troops against high velocity bullets

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Declare candidates’ antecedents in newspapers, TV: Poll observers

Nawanshahr administration begins drive to reach PwD voters

Hoshiarpur tops Punjab in disposal of cVigil complaints

Unaccounted cash, valuables seized in Jalandhar district

Paint store gutted in fire in Ludhiana

Paint store gutted in fire in Ludhiana

Covid-19: 183 test positive, two die in Ludhiana district

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Woman among three nabbed with heroin in Ludhiana

175 candidates in fray in Ludhiana, symbols allotted

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

Education no factor in selecting candidates!