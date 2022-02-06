Lata Mangeshkar’s voice filled lives of every generation: Amit Shah

MHA announces two-day state mourning

Lata Mangeshkar’s voice filled lives of every generation: Amit Shah

Lata Mangeshkar. PTI file

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 6

Condoling the passing away of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said her mesmerising voice filled the lives of every generation not only in India but across the globe.

The singing legend passed away at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

In a tweet in Hindi, Shah said, “Lata didi, with her melodious and mesmerising voice, has filled the lives of every generation not only in India but all over the world with the sweetness of Indian music. It is not possible to put into words her contribution to the music world. Her death is a personal loss for me.”

Shah also noted that he considered himself fortunate to have received Mangeshkar’s affection and blessings from time to time. “With her incomparable patriotism, sweet speech and gentleness, she will always be among us. I express my condolences to her family and countless fans. Om Shanti,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government of India has decided that as a mark of respect to the legendary singer, two-day State mourning would be observed from February 6 to 7.

In a communication to all the chief secretaries of states and Union Territories (UTs), the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “During State mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast from February 6 to 7 throughout India and there will be no official entertainment.”

The MHA further said that it has also been decided that “State funeral will be accorded to Kumari Lata Mangeshkar” and “the date, time and venue of the funeralwill be intimated later”.

