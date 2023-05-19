Lateral entry: Govt to induct 20 pvt sector specialists in 12 ministries

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

The Centre today formally announced its plan to recruit the third lot of private sector specialists in 12 ministries and departments as joint secretaries (4) and directors/deputy secretaries (16) on a contractual basis for a period of one year.

In a statement, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said: “As per the requisition received from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), applications are being invited to join the government at the level of joint secretary/ director/ deputy secretary on a contractual basis” in 12 ministries and departments.

The commission said applications would be invited to induct in government “four joint secretaries and 16 directors/deputy secretaries” through lateral recruitment in the ministries and departments. “The detailed advertisement and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the commission’s website on May 20, 2023, and interested candidates can apply from the day of announcement till June 19, 2023,” it said, adding that the selections would be done after the shortlisting of aspirants for interview on the basis of the information provided by them in their online application.

The ministries and departments which will induct these specialists will include Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Civil Aviation Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Corporate Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Heavy Industries, Higher Education, Housing and Urban Affairs, Legal Affairs, Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Pharmaceuticals and School Education and Literacy. Such appointments were made for the first time in 2018.