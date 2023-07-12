Law Commission receives 46 lakh responses on UCC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 11

With barely two days left for submission of views on the Uniform Civil Code, the Law Commission has received nearly 46 lakh responses till Monday evening, sources said.

After completion of the submissions of views, the commission was expected to call certain organisations and individuals for a personal hearing before finalising its report on the UCC, they said, adding some of them had already been sent invitations.

#Uniform Civil Code UCC