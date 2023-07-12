Law Commission receives 46 lakh responses on UCC

New Delhi, July 11
With barely two days left for submission of views on the Uniform Civil Code, the Law Commission has received nearly 46 lakh responses till Monday evening, sources said.
After completion of the submissions of views, the commission was expected to call certain organisations and individuals for a personal hearing before finalising its report on the UCC, they said, adding some of them had already been sent invitations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand
Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD
Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval
Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology
10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur
Not linked to ongoing violence, say security officials