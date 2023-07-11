Law Commission receives 46 lakh responses on Uniform Civil Code

New Delhi, July 11
With barely two days left for submission of views on the Uniform Civil Code, the Law Commission has received nearly 46 lakh responses till Monday evening, sources said on Tuesday.
After completion of the submissions of views, the Commission was expected to call certain organisations and individuals for a personal hearing before finalising its report on the UCC, they said, adding some of them had already been sent invitations.
The Law Commission had on June 14 invited views and ideas of the public at large and recognised religious organisations on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which has been on the agenda of the ruling BJP at the Centre.
“Those who are interested and willing may present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of Notice through “click here” button (available in the press release on its website) or by Email [email protected] the Law Commission of India,” the panel had said.
Earlier, the 21stLaw Commission had examined the issue of UCC and issued a Consultation Paper on “Reforms of Family Law” on August 31, 2018.
“Since more than three years have been lapsed from the date of issuance of the said Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various Court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject,” it stated.
Article 44 of the Constitution says, “The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.”
