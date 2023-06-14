 Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission seeks views from public, religious bodies : The Tribune India

Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission seeks views from public, religious bodies

Those interested and willing can present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of notice to Law Commission

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 14

The Law Commission on Wednesday said it has decided to look at the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) afresh and seek the views of various stakeholders, including members of the public and religious organisations.

Earlier, the 21st Law Commission, the term of which ended in August 2018, had examined the issue and solicited the views of all stakeholders on two occasions on the politically sensitive matter of a UCC.

Subsequently, a consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” was issued in 2018.

“Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said consultation paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject,” the panel said in a statement.

The 22nd Law Commission, which recently got a three-year extension, has accordingly begun examining issues related to a UCC on a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

“Accordingly, the 22nd Law Commission of India decided again to solicit views and ideas of the public at large and recognised religious organisations about the Uniform Civil Code,” the statement said.

Those who are interested and willing can present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of notice to the Law Commission.

