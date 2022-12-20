Law mustn't be used to harass accused, says Supreme Court

New Delhi, December 19
Maintaining that the law must not be used as a tool to harass the accused, the Supreme Court has said courts must always ensure that frivolous cases do not “pervert” its sacrosanct nature.
Quashing criminal proceedings against two persons pending in a Chennai court, a Bench of Justice Krishna Murari and Justice SR Bhat on December 16 said law is meant to exist as a shield to protect the innocent rather than being used as a sword to threaten them.
