Law panel gets chief, members

New Delhi, November 7
The Centre on Monday appointed chairperson and members of the Law Commission over two years after it was constituted. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce the appointment of retired HC Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi as the chairperson of the commission.
The Law Commission is constituted for three years and the 22nd Law Commission was notified on February 24, 2020. Though the official notification announcing the appointments was not immediately available, going by the date of its constitution, its term will end in February next year.
The government has said the issue related to the Uniform Civil Code might be taken up by the 22nd law panel. Justice KT Sankaran, Professor Anand Paliwal, Professor DP Verma, Professor Raka Arya and M Karunanithi have been appointed as members of the commission.
