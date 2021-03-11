Lawrence Bishnoi questioned over threat letter to Salman Khan

New Delhi, June 7

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was questioned by the Delhi police over a threat letter that was recently received by actor Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, Bishnoi has denied any involvement in the said death threat and maintained that he has no hand in it.

Bishnoi was questioned by the Special Cell as he had previously vowed to kill Salman Khan for the latter's alleged involvement in the infamous black buck poaching case.

The Mumbai Police said that Salim Khan, 87, was handed over an unsigned, hand-written threat letter on Sunday around 7.30am by an unidentified person on a bench where he normally rests after jogging at the Bandra Bandstand promenade, and it was addressed to him and son Salman.

The letter is signed off with some initials which the police are probing and attempting to unravel if they are linked to any past incidents targeting Salman Khan.

The police are scouring CCTV footage of the area for clues and questioning locals for further leads on the threat letter. IANS

#lawrence bishnoi #punjab gangsters #salman khan