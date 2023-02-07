LCA lands on INS Vikrant

- The naval variant of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) made a maiden landing on the deck of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Monday
- “The event demonstrates India’s capability to design, develop, construct and operate indigenous aircraft carrier with indigenous fighter aircraft,” the Navy said
- The LCA Navy landed as the aircraft carrier was sailing in the Arabian Sea as part of its integration with the Navy fleet. TNS
Complex procedure
Landing on the deck of an aircraft carrier is a complex procedure. The landing space is 200 metres and the jet coming in to land has to be restrained using a set of three ‘arrestor wires’. In Navy parlance, it is called ‘arrested landing’.
