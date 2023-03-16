Leaders of several opposition parties meet to coordinate strategy

New Delhi, March 16
Leaders of several like-minded opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday to coordinate their strategy in both houses.
Sources said the opposition MPs are likely to form a human chain around the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament House complex, sending out a message for "protecting democracy" in the country.
The parties whose leaders attended the meeting are the Congress, DMK, NCP, SP, RJD, BRS, CPM, CPI, SS, JDU, JMM, MDMK, AAP, VCK and IUML.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose democracy remark in London has created a political row, is likely to attend Parliament on Thursday, after his return from abroad on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, several opposition MPs have given notices in both houses to discuss the Adani issue and order a JPC probe in the matter.
Proceedings in both houses of Parliament have remained disrupted since the second leg of the budget session began on Monday.
