 Leaders who attended Opposition meet in Patna involved in scams: Amit Shah : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Leaders who attended Opposition meet in Patna involved in scams: Amit Shah

Leaders who attended Opposition meet in Patna involved in scams: Amit Shah

Said Bihar the people will give a ‘befitting reply to corrupt leaders’ in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Leaders who attended Opposition meet in Patna involved in scams: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary during a public meeting in Lakhisarai district, on Thursday. PTI Photo



PTI

Munger (Bihar), June 29

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday accused opposition leaders, who had attended the June 23 meeting in Patna, of being involved in scams worth over Rs 20 lakh crore.

Taking on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who organised the meeting, Shah said the people of the state will give a “befitting reply to corrupt leaders” in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While addressing a mega rally at Lakhisarai in Munger parliamentary constituency, organised by his party BJP, the union home minister claimed that all attempts of the Congress to project Rahul Gandhi as a mass leader have “failed”.

 “Bihar has always raised its voice against corruption. Opposition leaders who attended the June 23 meeting in Patna are involved in scams worth over Rs 20 lakh crore…Bihar will give a befitting reply to corrupt leaders in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Shah said.

The union home minister visited Bihar for the first time after the meeting of opposition leaders in Patna last week.

Previously, Shah had visited the state nearly three months ago.

In a reference to Kumar who dumped the BJP last year to form the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state, Shah said leaders who ditched the National Democratic Alliance must be “punished”.

He also questioned the chief minister's track record and asked, “Nitish Babu must explain what he has done for Bihar”.

“Paltu Babu Nitish Kumar was asking what BJP has done in the last nine years (of the NDA government at the Centre)...Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has done a lot for the overall growth of the country... Nitish always changes his alliance partners and is simply misleading (RJD chief) Lalu ji. He is not trustworthy,” Shah alleged.

“The Congress has been trying to launch Rahul Gandhi for the last 20 years. But they failed…. Electorates have full faith in Modi ji,” the union home minister said.

Shah also alleged that the law and order situation has been “worsening by the day under the ‘Mahagathbandhan' government in the state.

On the other hand, the union home minister claimed that the state has witnessed several major infrastructure projects, including medical colleges, expressways, bridges, new railway tracks, 130 MW thermal power plant, during the nine years of the NDA rule at the Centre.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leaders, including the party's state unit president Samrat Choudhary, and union ministers from Bihar welcomed Shah at the airport here.

Shah took a helicopter to reach Lakhisarai to address the rally.

The Munger Lok Sabha constituency is currently held by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias 'Lalan', the national president of Kumar's JD(U).  

 

 

#amit shah #BJP #nitish kumar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada opens doors for 10,000 H-1B visa holders, Indian techies to benefit

2
World

Man smuggles 800 Indians from Canada to US using Uber, jailed

3
Punjab

Punjab businessman kills man to fake own death, claim insurance money

4
Punjab

Tomatoes at Rs 100/kg, Punjab farmers remain losers

5
World

3 people stabbed at University of Waterloo in Canada, suspect in police custody

6
Punjab

Punjab's dispensaries ailing, not a penny for upkeep in 17 years

7
World

India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children

8
Entertainment

Dharmendra posts heartfelt message for Hema Malini, daughters Esha and Ahana

9
Punjab

Cricket World Cup: Congress leader Partap Bajwa blames AAP govt for non-inclusion of Mohali as host city

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi reaches violence-hit Churachndpur in helicopter after Manipur Police stopped his convoy, visits relief camp

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Rahul Gandhi to meet ethnic strife victims during 2-day visit to Manipur

Rahul Gandhi reaches violence-hit Churachndpur in helicopter after Manipur Police stopped his convoy, visits relief camp

Congress leader had to stop at Bishnupur, around 20 kilometr...

Leaders who attended Opposition meet in Patna involved in scams: Amit Shah

Leaders who attended Opposition meet in Patna involved in scams: Amit Shah

Said Bihar the people will give a ‘befitting reply to corrup...

Punjab starts process to take over properties of Pearls Group

Chit fund scam: Punjab govt to sell properties of Pearl Group to return duped investors’ money

AAP government will recover every single penny plundered fro...

Lok Sabha drill: PM Modi chairs BJP huddle, 3 zones for focused work

Lok Sabha drill: PM Modi chairs BJP huddle, 3 zones for focused work

Sources said cabinet and party reshuffle could happen in Jul...

101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran honoured by UK PM Rishi Sunak with Points of Light award

101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran honoured by UK PM Rishi Sunak with Points of Light award

Rajindar Singh Dhatt, based in Hounslow in southwest London ...


Cities

View All

Army man murder case: Brother-in-law, his four cousins held

Army man murder case: Brother-in-law, his four cousins held

Tomato prices soar across Amritsar district due to dip in supply

‘Wholesome video’: Amritsar police official rescues stray dog stuck in vehicle, netizens all hearts

Three inmates try to escape from Amritsar Central Jail

Police file challan against Amritpal Singh's aides in Ajnala clash

Untimely rain derails DSR technique in Bathinda

Untimely rain derails DSR technique of paddy sowing in Bathinda

550 doctors to be recruited in Punjab, says Health Minister

UT to miss Aug 15 deadline for solar power generation

Chandigarh to miss August 15 deadline for solar power generation

At Rs 60-90 per kg in Chandigarh, tomatoes burn a hole

Chandigarh to have six new fuel stations

Panjab University gains, but still not in top 1,000 universities of world

Dera Bassi tray factory gutted in major fire

Delhi Police seek death sentence for Shahbad Dairy murder accused

Delhi Police seek death sentence for Shahbad Dairy murder accused

‘Sahil stabbed Sakshi 20 times’: Delhi police file 640-page chargesheet

Man booked on charge of posing as Delhi L-G, had contacted 2 DDA officers online

Award projects only after approval from local bodies: PWD to officials

Delhi government has released Rs 100 cr for DU colleges, says Atishi

Desilting under Gidderpindi bridge begins

Desilting under Gidderpindi bridge begins

Former Nagar Panchayat head found dead at home

Neglected Chandan Nagar park turns into parking lot

Tomatoes at Rs 100/kg, Punjab farmers remain losers

99.8% in favour of Uniform Civil Code, reveals survey

Unsafe buildings: Ludhiana MC yet to act to prevent untoward incidents

Unsafe buildings: Ludhiana MC yet to act to prevent untoward incidents

Choked Barewal drain worries Panj Peer Road area residents in Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate attaches Ludhiana firm's properties worth Rs 24.94 crore

International airport terminal at Halwara nears completion as deadline inches closer

Sewer connections of 9 units snapped in Ludhiana

SGPC to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over amendment in Sikh Gurdwaras Act

SGPC to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over amendment in Sikh Gurdwaras Act

Patiala man, two sons killed in UP mishap

Villagers clash over auction of land reserved for SC residents

Six arrested for ‘killing’ man to claim insurance money

Patiala DC honours soldier who saved girl from drowning