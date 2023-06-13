 Leading cyber security firm says no online access to COWIN portal/backend data : The Tribune India

Leading cyber security firm says no online access to COWIN portal/backend data

Publishes findings saying Covid data bot was offered by a channel called hak4learn

Leading cyber security firm says no online access to COWIN portal/backend data

Photo for representation only. @IANS/twitter



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 13

With the political slugfest raging on alleged data leak of Covid shot recipients registered on India's online vaccine delivery platform, COWIN, a top cyber security firm on Tuesday ruled out breach of citizens' privacy.

CloudSEK, a leading Singapore-based cyber security startup with most of its operations in India, on Tuesday published a report on the alleged Indian data leak saying, “CloudSEK Analysis concludes that threat actors do not have access to the entire Cowin portal nor the backend database. Based on matching fields from Telegram data and previously reported incidents affecting Healthworker of a region, we assume the information was scraped through these compromised credentials. The claims need to be verified individually.”

CloudSEK said its contextual AI digital risk platform XVigil discovered a threat actor advertising a Telegram bot that offered personally identifiable information (PII) data of Indian citizens who had allegedly registered vaccines from the Cowin portal. 

In its analysis, the firm said the Covid data bot (which published alleged leaked information) was offered by a channel called hak4learn, which frequently shared hacking tutorials, resources and bots for individuals to access and buy.

"Initially, the bot was available for everyone to use, but it was later upgraded to be exclusive to subscribers. The upgraded version of the bot provided PII data, including Aadhaar card numbers, Pan card, Voter ID, gender, and the name of the vaccination centre, based on the phone number," CloudSEK said.

It said the real source of the Telegram bot is unknown.

"It is important to note that the bot had Version 1 offered that only displayed personal information based on phone number. While the Version 2 claimed to be Truecaller bot that also contained personal information of the individuals," the cyber security firm noted.

The bot is currently down and might come up later as mentioned by the admin of the channel.

Importantly, CloudSEK recalled that on March 13, 2022, a threat actor on a Russian cybercrime forum advertised for compromised access on the Cowin portal of Tamil Nadu region and claimed to have compromised the Cowin database.

"Upon analysis, we discovered the breach was that of a health worker and not really on the infrastructure. The content displayed on the screenshot matches with the Telegram bot mentioned in the media as follows: Name of individual, mobile number, identity proof, identification number, number of doses completed. Furthermore, there are numerous health care worker credentials accessible on the dark web for the Cowin portal. However, this issue primarily stems from the inadequate endpoint security measures implemented for health care workers, rather than any inherent weaknesses in Cowin's infrastructure security," it said as the Congress and TMC demanded answers from the government.

CloudSEK, a leading cyber security startup founded in 2016, combines the power of Cyber Intelligence, Brand Monitoring, Attack Surface Monitoring, Infrastructure Monitoring and Supply Chain Intelligence to give context to customers’ digital risks.

It offered the alleged COWIN data leak analysis on government request.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team is also investigating the issue with preliminary reports ruling out breach of citizen privacy.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP government acting against Constitution by not furnishing information, says Punjab Governor; CM Bhagwant Mann hits back

2
Entertainment

Netizens blame Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s dismissal at WTC 2023 final

3
Punjab

Delhi court refuses to grant transit remand of KTF operatives Amritpal and Amrik Singh to Punjab Police

4
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

5
Nation

NIA releases CCTV footage of March 19 violent protest at Indian mission in London, seeks public help to identify culprits

6
Nation

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

7
Nation EXPLAINER

In Rajasthan, why does BJP need Vasundhara Raje and Congress Sachin Pilot

8
Haryana

Demolition drive: Villagers chase away Gurugram MC teams

9
Haryana

Kurukshetra: Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh highway again over MSP for sunflower seed, Section 144 imposed

10
Punjab

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

Don't Miss

View All
Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Top News

Strong tremors felt in parts of north India as 5.7 magnitude quake hits eastern Kashmir region

Strong tremors felt in parts of north India as 5.4 magnitude quake hits eastern Kashmir region

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occur around 1....

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

Government refutes allegations as 'outright lie'

Leading cyber security firm says no online access to COWIN portal/backend data

Leading cyber security firm says no online access to COWIN portal/backend data

Publishes findings saying Covid data bot was offered by a ch...

As stalemate continues, protesting farmers spend Monday night on NH-44 in Kurukshetra

As stalemate continues, protesting farmers spend Monday night on NH-44 in Kurukshetra

They have been demanding procurement of sunflower at MSP and...

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers’ blockade at Pipli

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' blockade at Pipli

Karnal and Kurukshetra administrations have issued a traffic...


Cities

View All

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Notorious peddler Pehalwan among 4 more held from Delhi

Scanners to be installed at Golden Temple entrances

Amid portal issue, colleges begin offline registrations for new session

Tarn Taran residents take out march against drug abuse

‘File FIRs over fake SC certificates’: Dalit organisations stage protest

'File FIRs over fake SC certificates': Dalit organisations stage protest against PunjabGovt

Charanjit Channi appears before Vigilance Bureau in disproportionate assets case

Charanjit Channi appears before Vigilance Bureau in disproportionate assets case

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

Chandigarh's first synthetic jogging track inaugurated at Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh: CBI investigates 'manipulation' of Wildlife Board meeting minutes

23 charging stations to be functional by month-end in Chandigarh

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Relief for M3M Group owners in PMLA case

Ghaziabad blaze kills 2

4 shootout accused held

Efforts to make Delhi stray-free, says Mayor

Nothing ‘Smart’ about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Oman agents charged up to Rs 5L for return; 18 FIRs lodged in Punjab

2 teenagers drown in Hoshiarpur canal

Missing for past 8 days, youth found dead in canal

Youth dies of drug overdose, five booked

No breakthrough in ~8.49 cr heist

No breakthrough in Rs 8.49 cr heist

2 hook loaders flagged off

57 child labourers rescued

Rs 840-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project nears completion

Rs 5 lakh, gold looted; daughter-in-law held

Police clear site outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala of protesting farmers

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

PSPCL work takes a hit as farmers continue protest

Safai sewaks, sewermen protest outside Fatehgarh Sahib MC office

Planning board chief hears out Bhaironpur residents