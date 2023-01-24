 Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95 : The Tribune India

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles death

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Balkrishna Doshi. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 24

Leading modern Indian architect, urban planner and educator Balkrishna Doshi passed away on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in condoling the death.

“Dr BV Doshi Ji was a brilliant architect and a remarkable institution builder. The coming generations will get glimpses of his greatness by admiring his rich work across India. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted.

Born in a humble family in Pune, Doshi, 95, went on to study at the JJ School of Architecture, Bombay, then worked for four years with the legendary Le Corbusier for four years in Paris as senior designer (1951-54) and later again for four years in India supervising Corbusier’s projects in Ahmedabad.

Fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects (awarded in 2022) and a Fellow of the Indian Institute of Architects, Doshi established his office Vastu-Shilpa (Environmental Design) in 1955.

His extraordinary repertoire includes top educational campuses, including for CEPT University, Ahmedabad; NIFT, New Delhi; and IIM Bangalore; besides several others.

Doshi was an educator and institution builder, with his autobiography ‘Paths Uncharted’ recounting the exceptional journey.

He was the first Founder-Director of School of Architecture and School of Planning, Ahmedabad.

Doshi regarded Corbusier as his guru. Only last year, Doshi was awarded the Royal Gold Medal for 2022, one of the world’s highest honours for architecture.

Given in recognition of a lifetime’s work, the Royal Gold Medal is approved personally by Queen Elizabeth of the UK and is given to a person or group of people who have had a significant influence on the advancement of architecture.

With an 80-year-long career and over 100 built projects, Balkrishna Doshi influenced the direction of architecture in India and its adjacent regions through both practice and teaching.

His buildings combine pioneering modernism with vernacular, informed by a deep appreciation of the traditions of India’s architecture, climate, local culture and craft.

His projects include administrative and cultural facilities, housing developments and residential buildings.

The Royal Award citation for Doshi says he has become internationally known for his visionary urban planning and social housing projects, as well as his work in education, both in India and as a visiting professor at universities around the world.

Doshi’s key projects include Shreyas Comprehensive School Campus (1958-63), Ahmedabad; Atira Guest House (1958), Ahmedabad, low- cost housing; The Institute of Indology (1962), Ahmedabad, a building to house rare documents; Ahmedabad School of Architecture (1966, with additions until 2012) - renamed CEPT University in 2002 - which focused on creating spaces that promoted collaborative learning; Tagore Hall and Memorial Theatre (1967), a 700-seat Brutalist auditorium in Ahmedabad; Premabhai Hall (1976), Ahmedabad, former theatre and auditorium; Indian Institute of Management in Bengaluru (1977-1992), a business school; Sangath (1981), the studio for his architecture practice, Vastu Shilpa; Kanoria Centre for Arts (1984), an arts and creative hub; Aranya Low-Cost Housing (1989), Indore, which won the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 1995; and Amdavad ni Gufa (1994), a cave-like art gallery that exhibits the work of artist Maqbool Fida Husain.

Last year, upon hearing the news that he would receive the Royal Gold Medal in 2022, Doshi had said: “The news of this award brought back memories of my time working with Le Corbusier in 1953 when he had just received the news of getting the Royal Gold Medal. I vividly recollect his excitement to receive this honour from Her Majesty.”

Doshi had added, “Today, six decades later, I feel truly overwhelmed to be bestowed with the same award as my guru, Le Corbusier - honouring my six decades of practice.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police become top heavy as seven officers promoted to DGP rank

2
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathan’ sets record advance booking, eyeing a bumper opening

3
Nation

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport over unruly behaviour; watch video

4
Diaspora

‘Sikh’ man struck on head in hate-motivated assault in Canada

5
Sports

Mary Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

6
Haryana

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

7
Punjab

AAP, SAD target Centre for ‘rejecting’ Punjab’s tableau for Republic Day parade

8
Entertainment

Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have tied the knot, 'officially father-in-law ban chuka hoon'

9
Nation

Army colonel dies by suicide at training centre in MP’s Jabalpur

10
Punjab

Uncertainty over Sidhu’s release on Republic Day

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

Rahul Gandhi says do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's surgical strikes remark

Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi

Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...


Cities

View All

PO seeks ~10L from ex-sarpanch, held

PO seeks Rs 10L from ex-sarpanch, held

Pharmacists protest appointment in new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Rule violations, shortage of staff add to chaos on Amritsar roads

Farmers to stage protest on Feb 6

Garbage collection vehicles await repair, services hit

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Portals for fee payment, admission to govt schools in Chandigarh on the cards

Chandigarh gets North’s largest floating solar power plant

Sec 40 resident nabbed for flashing at college teacher

Children aren’t pawns in parents’ hands: HC

Heavy deployment of security personnel at MCD House for mayoral poll

MCD House adjourned without electing mayor, deputy mayor

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet in Shraddha Walker murder case today

Curbs for R-Day parade rehearsal hit Delhi traffic

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

DC Sarangal suspends 593 arms licences in K'thala dist

Man nabbed with 50-gm heroin

Animal leads to collision of three vehicles, 24 hurt

Two held with 17 spools of banned Chinese string

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

FIRs recommended against 55 for polluting Sidhwan Canal

Follow rules, MC to bulk waste generators

Complete elevated road project by June 30, MP directs officials

Bicycle industry seeks GST relief in Budget

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

Divide among Patiala BJP leaders to fore

Power supply to be affected