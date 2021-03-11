Leading molecular biophysicist Prof M Vijayan passes away

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

One of the foremost crystallographers of India, Prof M Vijayan passed away on Sunday.

He was associated with the molecular biophysics unit of the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore.

Prof Vijayan successfully established and expanded macromolecular crystallography in the country.

He also mentored several successful researchers in his laboratory at MBU, IISc.

Former science minister Jairam Ramesh paid tributes to Prof Vijayan.

“I’m deeply distresed at the death of Dr M. Vijayan. He was a very eminent molecular biophysicist and played a prominent role as part of Dorothy Hodgkin’s team in the unravelling of the structure of insulin. Georgina Ferry Hodgkin’s biographer has described his role very well,” Ramesh said.