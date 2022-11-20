 Leaked Tihar videos: Delhi court to hear Satyendar Jain’s plea for contempt action against ED on Monday : The Tribune India

Leaked Tihar videos: Delhi court to hear Satyendar Jain’s plea for contempt action against ED on Monday

ED had during a bail hearing earlier accused Jain of getting special treatment inside the jail

Leaked Tihar videos: Delhi court to hear Satyendar Jain’s plea for contempt action against ED on Monday

The AAP on Saturday drew flak as videos purportedly showing Jain receiving massage and meeting visitors in his prison cell emerged. Video grab- YouTube/The Tribune



PTI

New Delhi, November 20

A Delhi court will hear on Monday a plea moved by jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain seeking contempt proceedings against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly leaking CCTV footage to media.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull on Saturday directed the agency to file its response on Jain’s plea, accusing the ED of leaking the CCTV footage purportedly showing the politician getting a massage inside the Tihar jail “despite an undertaking given in the court”.

The AAP on Saturday drew flak as videos purportedly showing Jain receiving massage and meeting visitors in his prison cell emerged, with the opposition BJP and Congress demanding his sacking and questioning the “silence” of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ED had during a bail hearing earlier accused Jain of getting special treatment inside the jail. The court had ordered the ED and Jain’s legal team not to leak any content of affidavits and video in this regard and had taken their undertakings in the matter.

The court had, however, refused to put any restriction on or pass any direction to the media. It had on November 17 denied bail to Jain and two others in the case.

The federal agency had arrested Jain in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

#Enforcement Directorate #Satyendar Jain

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

2
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

3
World

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

4
Delhi

‘Piglets’ investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

5
Punjab

US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus

6
Punjab

Punjab sits on subsidy to manage paddy straw, adds fuel to farm fires

7
Nation

COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain

8
Nation

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

9
Nation

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

10
Haryana

2K power thefts in Faridabad, Rs 17-cr fine imposed

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

COP27 climate summit: Countries approve 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries

COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain

Evokes mixed response as no clarity on terms of funding arra...

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

The structure of legal profession is patriarchal, caste-base...

Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik in Qatar to give talks during FIFA World Cup: Reports

Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik in Qatar to give talks during FIFA World Cup: Reports

Preacher faces charges of money laundering and hate speech i...

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Police took accused Aaftab Poonawala to the flat where he an...

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2...


Cities

View All

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni arrested in Gurdaspur

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of Delhi MC polls

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

Mob of students beats pregnant dog to death in Delhi, video goes viral on internet

Don’t vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal’s MCD poll pitch

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor