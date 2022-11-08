Leaving with sense of satisfaction, says CJI Lalit on last working day

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 7

On his last working day, Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit on Monday recalled a personal anecdote and narrated how he had mentioned a matter before the then CJI YV Chandrachud, whose son Justice DY Chandrachud would succeed him on November 9.

“My journey began from this court and today it ends in the same court. The person before whom I mentioned the matter, he (then CJI YV Chandrachud) passed on the baton to subsequent Chief Justices. I now pass the baton to a very distinguished person (Justice DY Chandrachud) and the son of that man himself. It’s a beautiful occasion for me and I couldn’t have asked for anything more than that,” CJI Lalit said.

It was a great feeling to pass on the baton to the senior-most judge (Justice Chandrachud), the CJI said, adding he had a sense of satisfaction.

On the eve of his retirement, Justice Lalit sat with Justice Chandrachud and Justice Bela M Trivedi in a ‘Ceremonial Bench’ and said that during his 37-year journey in the Supreme Court, he enjoyed his stint both as an advocate and a judge. The proceedings were live-streamed.

Born on November 9, 1957, Justice Lalit was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court on August 13, 2014 directly from the Bar and was sworn in as the 49th CJI on August 27, 2022. Justice Lalit enrolled as an advocate in June 1983 and practised in the Bombay High Court till December 1985.

As Bar leaders and lawyers praised him for reforms in the system of listing of cases in the top court, Justice Chandrachud assured that he would continue with the reforms. Attorney General R Venkataramani said he was deeply indebted to the CJI and found it difficult to gather his thoughts.