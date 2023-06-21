Led by US Representative Pramila Jayapal, over 70 US lawmakers ask Biden to raise human rights in meeting with PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, June 21

US Representative Pramila Jayapal and Senator Chris Van Hollen (both Democrats) led a bicameral letter with over 70 of their colleagues, urging US President Joe Biden to discuss the need to protect human rights and democratic values in India as he meets PM Narendra Modi on Thursday.

“As long-time supporters of a strong US-India relationship, we also believe that friends can and should discuss their differences in an honest and forthright way. That is why we respectfully request that—in addition to the many areas of shared interests between India and the US—you also raise directly with PM Modi areas of concern,” they said while citing “a series of independent, credible reports” that reflect troubling signs in India towards the shrinking of political space, the rise of religious intolerance, the targeting of civil society organisations and journalists, and growing restrictions on press freedoms and internet access.

They said they joined Biden in welcoming PM Modi and stressed that they also desired a close and warm bilateral relationship. But this friendship should be built not only on the many shared interests but also on shared values.

“We do not endorse any particular Indian leader or political party—that is the decision of the people of India—but we do stand in support of the important principles that should be a core part of American foreign policy. And we ask that, during your meeting with PM Modi, you discuss the full range of issues important to a successful, strong and long-term relationship between our two great countries,” they wrote.

The Senate has 100 members and the US House of Representatives 435. The 70 members would, therefore, comprise 12 per cent of both Houses of US Congress.

#human rights #joe biden