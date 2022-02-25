Left parties condemn military action but defend Russia’s demand for security guarantees

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, February 25

The Left parties on Friday condemned Russia's military action against Ukraine, but defended Moscow's right to demand security guarantees amid efforts to induct the country it shares a border with into NATO.

While registering concern over the Russian military action, it condemned United States-led NATO for provoking Russia.

In a communique, the CPI(M) said: “After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the United States-led NATO has been steadily expanding eastward, contrary to the assurance given to Russia”.

“The efforts to get Ukraine to join NATO would pose a direct threat to Russia’s security.”

It said Russia is also concerned about its security due to the threat posed by the presence of NATO forces and missiles at its borders in Eastern Europe.

“Hence the Russian demand for security guarantees, including Ukraine not joining NATO, is legitimate,” the CPI(M) said.

The refusal by the United States and NATO to meet the Russian security needs and the belligerence of the US in sending troops to the region have further escalated tensions.

The party said that for peace to be established, the genuine concerns of all the peoples, including of the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, should be addressed.

It pitched for restart of process of negotiations, and the earlier agreements reached by both the parties should be adhered to.

The CPI(M) urged the Indian government to immediately take steps to ensure the safety of the thousands of Indian citizens, mainly students stranded in Ukraine and undertake measures to evacuate all Indian citizens.

#ukraine crisis