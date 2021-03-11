Left Wing Extremism districts down by 70%; AFSPA lifted from 66% northeast: Amit Shah

Inaugurates the National Tribal Research Institute to guide govt on holistic development of tribes

Left Wing Extremism districts down by 70%; AFSPA lifted from 66% northeast: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda during inauguration of the National Tribal Research Institute in New Delhi. PTI photo

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 7

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said there had been a 70 per cent reduction in the number of left wing extremism affected districts in the country and AFSPA had been lifted from 66 per cent of the northeast due to consistent efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

Shah was speaking at the inauguration of the National Tribal Research Institute and presented a lowdown of the works accomplished by the UPA and NDA government vis-a-vis the sector.

Shah said the BJP government under the PM had managed to achieve wide-ranging development of the northeast and reduce the number of LWE infested districts, both the regions primarily dominated by tribals.

He said the institute would now work on challenges confronting the sector -- issues related to forests, people and land; cultural heritage, legal legacy issues and nutritional aspects of Scheduled Tribes.

The home minister said development follows peace which was why the removal of AFSPA from majority areas in the northeast and massive reduction in the spread of LWE in central India were "key to opening the route for tribal development".

Shah said that after 2019, the government had signed many agreements with tribal sects in the northeast enabling the removal of AFSPA from 66 per cent areas.

"Between 2006 and 2014, during the Congress regime, the northeast saw 8,700 events while during the eight years of Modi government, we had only 1,700 events. In the eight years of Congress rule, 304 security personnel died as against 87 in NDA's eight years," the home minister said adding that civilian deaths fell from 1990 to 217 in the corresponding periods.

Flagging naxal terrorism Shah said that in 2009, there were 2,258 instances of LWE terror as against 509 in 2021 and while 1,005 civilian deaths happened earlier, 147 happened during the NDA regime.

"A secure northeast and safe central Indian naxal-affected areas open the route for tribal welfare," he said.

The minister said the NDA had raised the Eklavya school budget to Rs 1,418 crore this year as against Rs 278 crore during the Congress rule and per student expenditure had been raised from Rs 10,900 to Rs 42,000.

"Tribal children can win top medals in the Olympics. They play by conventions and have to be taught rules through coaching. Eklavya schools are preparing sportspersons," said Shah.

He also flagged that the BJP had maximum Scheduled Tribe MPs and maximum tribal ministers.

He said the Scheduled Tribe scholarships have been raised from Rs 978 crore in 2014 to Rs 2,546 crore.

"Scheduled Tribe Sub plan budget has also gone up from the provision of Rs 21,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 86,000 crore in 2021-22 with 93 per cent already spent. 

“Previously, there was no water, no toilet, no health card, no house and no ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ for tribals. But now, under Jal Jeevan Mission 1.28 crore STs have received fluoride-free pure water, 8.45 crore ST houses have a toilet, 42 lakh ST families have an Ayushman health card, 40 lakh plus houses have been built for STs and 3 crore ST farmers have received Kisan Samman Nidhi," Amit Shah said adding that the BJP would not have to do anything had the Congress done its work.

The tribal institute coming up at a cost of Rs 10 crore, he said, would serve as a national nodal centre to bring all other tribal research organisations together and will also host the Tribal National Knowledge Centre.

The event was hosted by the Tribal Affairs Ministry in the presence of Union Minister Arjun Munda.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Man who kept tabs on singer arrested

2
Patiala

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gives nod for setting up ultra-modern township in Mohali

5
Punjab

As sought, Akal Takht chief gets Sikh CRPF personnel

6
Chandigarh

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: Police raid Homeland housing in Mohali, round up 5 persons

7
Editorials

National embarrassment

8
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway

9
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moosewala's family in Mansa

10
World

Johnny Depp spends over Rs 48 lakh at Indian restaurant 'Varanasi' in UK to celebrate Amber Heard trial win

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
Punjab Breaking

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it
Chandigarh

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala
Lifestyle

‘It’s a loss of hope,’ say Punjabi celebs who stand in solidarity with the family of Sidhu Moosewala

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance
Nation

150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to traffic snarls on Manali highway

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, said ‘Goldy Brar main brain behind murder’
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Lawrence Bishnoi reveals names of arms suppliers, says 'Goldy Brar the brain behind murder'

A college dropout, Bishnoi graduated in crime from city
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi, a college dropout, the gangster graduated in crime from Chandigarh; watch video

Hottest June day in 5 yrs, no respite in sight
Chandigarh

Hottest June day in Chandigarh in 5 years, no respite in sight

Top News

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing

All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...

Punjab ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt

Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...

In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel

In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel

Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Complete bandh observed to mark Bluestar anniversary

Complete bandh observed in Amritsar to mark Operation Bluestar anniversary

Operation Bluestar anniversary largely peaceful, cops remain on toes in Amritsar

Poor canal system reason behind farmers' groundwater dependence

Five booked for murder attempt in Rajasansi

Tarn Taran: Border area farmers seek compensation

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Rs 2.65 lakh robbed at gunpoint in Goniana

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot into it

Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it

In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives go-ahead to ultra-modern township in Mohali

Explosives near Burail Jail: NIA takes over probe, registers fresh FIR

Chandigarh residents continue to reel under hot conditions

Rashly driven SUV hits biker on Delhi road; video goes viral

Law student held in Delhi for intentionally hitting biker with his SUV

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi High Court declines urgent hearing to plea against stay on prayers at Mughal Mosque in Qutub Minar complex

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Drug peddler knocks down cop at naka, held after chase

Drug peddler knocks down cop at naka, held after chase

MC poll: Delimitation of wards to start soon

9 jhuggis pulled down by kin of the deceased man

At 5, this little girl leaving no stone unturned for her equestrian dream

A tribute: Sidhu Moosewala’s posters dot Jalandhar city

Textile park in Ludhiana to be game changer, to boost exports

Textile park in Ludhiana to be game changer, to boost exports

Hoax threat call to blow up police headquarters in Ludhiana

4 vehicle thieves held in Ludhiana, 3 mobikes recovered

Gangster turns heroin supplier

Youth dies of Covid in Ludhiana, 5 test +ve

Punjab ex-minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case

Report absent colleagues on helpline: Health Dept to docs

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Focal Point area, no casualty

Punjabi University told to submit details for denying promotion to SC staffer

Civic body yet to take action against land encroachers