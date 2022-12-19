 Legal aid infrastructure at grassroots level 'awfully poor': Parliamentary Panel : The Tribune India

Legal aid infrastructure at grassroots level 'awfully poor': Parliamentary Panel

Legal aid infrastructure at grassroots level 'awfully poor': Parliamentary Panel

File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 18

Noting that the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) infrastructure at the grassroots level is awfully inadequate, a parliamentary panel has expressed concern over the quality of legal aid provided to litigants who can’t afford to engage private lawyers to fight their cases.

Ls to take up Bill to amend coop law

  • The discussion on a Bill seeking to amend the law on multi-state cooperative societies is scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday
  • The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, generated a heated debate when it was introduced in the House on December 7

“Quite often the LACs (Legal Aid Counsels) are paid poorly and they are engaged on an ad hoc basis. Thus, there is a dire need to provide adequate remuneration to them and to revise it on a regular basis. Further, appointing them on a full-time basis will certainly improve the level of commitment among the LACs,” says a report by the standing committee on law and personnel tabled in Parliament.

A majority of those entitled to free legal aid see it as an option only when they are not able to afford a private lawyer, the report says, citing “lack of trust in the LACs” as the reson.

“The quality of legal representation and lack of commitment of LACs is a matter of concern,” the report says. Observing that most of the funds for NALSA were utilised for administrative services, rather than providing legal aid, it says panel lawyers are not being adequately compensated and their remuneration has remained stagnant for long, affecting the quality of legal aid services.

The committee has recommended to NALSA to compensate lawyers adequately. “On the other hand, a robust system of monitoring the efficacy and accountability of legal aid services provided to the beneficiaries should be put into place by NALSA.The legal aid movement in India is far from being fully developed... In terms of expenditure too our spending per head on legal aid is perhaps among the lowest in the world,” the report says.

The committee has reiterated that NALSA must be given sufficient funds for meeting its statutory mandate.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

2
Entertainment

Amid furore over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Besharam Rang, Smriti Irani’s old video in similar dress raises eyebrows

3
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

4
Nation

'India should not forget…': Pak minister Shazia Marri uses nuclear threat, backtracks

5
Sports

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

6
Punjab

As many as 15 vehicles collide due to dense fog on Delhi-Amritsar GT road in Fatehgarh Sahib; several injured

7
Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

8
Nation

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala post Bhairon Singh Rathore battling health issues at AIIMS in Jodhpur

9
World

Top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticism of death penalty

10
Nation

Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

BSF spots drones in Punjab’s Gurdaspur; search operation launched

BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched

Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...

Very dense fog over Northwest India for next 5 days: IMD

Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD

Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...

Himachal CM Sukhu tests positive for covid, meeting with PM cancelled

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled

The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...

Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies after cottage catches fire

Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies after cottage catches fire

Bathija's father woke up early to exercise before work on De...


Cities

View All

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

Year on, identity of man killed over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Templeunknown

Fraud worth crores detected at hospital in Tarn Taran

Attacked by husband, woman succumbs to injuries at Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s adviser gets extortion call from Pak-based terrorist

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Chandigarh: Redevelopment tender awarded, world-class railway station in offing

7 years on, work set to start on 2nd PGI multi-level parking in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sector 2 residents to move High Court over road through green belt

Space constraint mars mother & child centre at GMSH-16 in Chandigarh

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of central Delhi because of farmer body’s protest

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of Delhi because of farmer body's protest

AIIMS-Delhi server attack case: Move to seek Interpol help on IP addresses of emails from China

Heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, six nabbed

Delhi BJP headed for revamp

Delhi logs 10 Covid cases

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Sheds set up at site to shelter the voiceless

5,000 km & counting, cycle of world peace reaches city

Open House: Do you agree with the state government’s claim of keeping strict check on corruption?

Five years on, no end to issues facing Jalandhar residents, projects hang fire

‘Illegal’ buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

DGP announces reward for cops

Talwar takes over as DCC chief

No stopping city players from making big at global level; better infra is all they need

Open House: What should be done to curb rising pollution levels and make air cleaner in the city?

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers protest in Patiala

700 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Patiala, 2 held

Three run over by train in Rajpura

Devotees throng Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara ahead of Shaheedi Jor Mela