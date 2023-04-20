Legal experts demand independent investigation into Atiq, brother’s killing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 19

Amid the raging controversy over the murder of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf while in public custody, legal experts have demanded an independent probe into the killings.

Ahmad (60) and Ashraf (49) were shot dead by three assailants posing as journalists while being escorted by the police to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan said there should be an independent probe into the police encounters and the murders. “His son was killed a few days ago and then he was killed along with his brother… It’s obvious these killings were orchestrated... It’s the duty of the Supreme Court to order an independent investigation into these killings,” he said.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, however, pointed out that police protection was never foolproof. “We know of so many murders committed in courts. Indira Gandhi was killed by her bodyguards. Kennedy was killed despite protection. Also, the policemen are not trained to deal with this kind of attack,” he said.

The SC had on March 28 dismissed Atiq’s petition for protection during custody, saying the state machinery woud take care of his security. A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud has agreed to take up on April 24 a PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, seeking a probe.