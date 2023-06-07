Legendary DD anchor, compere Gitanjali Aiyar passes away at 76

New Delhi, June 7
Legendary anchor Gitanjali Aiyar, long associated with the public broadcaster Doordarshan, passed away in the capital on Wednesday. She was 76.
Gitanjali Aiyar had been ailing for some time and had grown very frail on account of persistent gastrointestinal issues.
Her close friend Sumita Mehta confirmed the former anchor’s demise to The Tribune and said Gitanjali woke up fine this morning but her condition suddenly deteriorated.
“She had been growing weak over time. Today she woke up fine, went for her walk and even ordered some food. But later during the day she felt cold and became inert. The helpers at home took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced brought dead,” said Sumita.
Aiyar is survived by a son and a daughter, both of who live abroad.
Last rites will happen once Aiyar’s children reach India.
Aiyar was born on January 29, 1947.
She was among celebrity DD anchors in the national broadcaster’s heyday.
