Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

Legendary santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, who gave the little-known instrument an exalted status with his art, died of a heart attack in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, his friends said.

The Jammu-born artiste was 84.

Sharma was battling renal complications and had been on dialysis for the past few months.

He was part of the famed 'Shiv Hari' music duo which adorned filmmaker Yash Chopra’s films with their compositions.

The two composed songs for Yash Chopra hits like ‘Silsila’, ‘Chandni’, 'Lamhe' and ‘Darr’.

SPIC MACAY founder Kiran Seth described the loss as a huge setback to the world of Indian classical music.

“Pandit Sharma was a great artiste and a greater human being. He was among the original group of artistes who backed the SPIC MACAY movement,” said Seth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death via a tweet.

Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2022

Sarod maestro and composer Amjad Ali Khan said Sharma's death was a personal loss to him and it marked the end of an era.

The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it’s a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/GcLSF0lSh2 — Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) May 10, 2022

Sharma, one of India's well-known classical musicians, was due to perform in Bhopal next week.

"He had a severe heart attack at around 9 am. He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still active," the family source told PTI. With PTI