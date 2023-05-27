Leh: Hundreds of tourists stranded at Changla Top following heavy snow

ANI

Leh (Ladakh), May 27

Police rescued 100 stranded passengers, including women, and children from the treacherous Changla Axis, officials said.

The rescue operation was launched on Friday evening by police owing to the significant influx of tourists and local passengers requiring assistance.

Besides the UTDRF rescue team of Ladakh Police, the Army and GREEF rescue teams also actively participated in the rescue operation. Through their collective efforts, no untoward incidents occurred, and all the passengers were safely evacuated to Leh, police said.

The rescue operation became necessary due to continuous intermittent snowfall over the past two days, resulting in icy and slippery road conditions.

Several vehicles, including taxis and private cars, especially those belonging to tourists, became immobilised at Changla Top.

In response to the emergencies caused by the inclement weather and intermittent snowfall, exacerbated by icy road conditions, the police team from Kharu and Tangste police posts swiftly rushed to Changla Top as thier primary objective was to rescue and evacuate the stranded passengers with a particular focus on women, children and tourists.

"Those with self-driven cars were transferred to police vehicles and local taxis, which transported them to safer areas. Private vehicles were also safely driven to secure locations with the assistance of local drivers," police said.

Moreover, priority was given to tourists and children experiencing medical complications, ensuring their timely evacuation towards Leh.

Ladakh Police urged tourists and the general public to adhere to weather advisories and plan their journeys accordingly to ensure safer travel experiences.