 Lending rate up by 25 bps; home, auto loans set to rise : The Tribune India

Lending rate up by 25 bps; home, auto loans set to rise

Lending rate up by 25 bps; home, auto loans set to rise

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent and forecast slower economic growth of 6.4 per cent during the next fiscal as compared to the estimation of 7 per cent during the current financial year.

Repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends to banks. The move to raise the rate will make loans, including housing and auto, and corporate credit expensive.

SENSEX JUMPS 377.75 POINTS

24 CONSTITUENTS POST GAINS

CLOSES AT 60,663.79

  • The NSE Nifty spurts by 150.20 points to settle at 17,871.70
  • Among Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance rises the most by 3.14%
  • It was followed by Ultratech, RIL, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS, Bajaj Finserve

Growth forecast

6.4% RBI’s growth forecast next fiscal

The Union Budget pegs the actual growth rate for 2023-24 at a marginally higher 6.5 per cent, while the Economic Survey estimates the real growth rate to be between 6 and 6.8 per cent.

Announcing the bimonthly monetary policy in Mumbai on Wednesday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided on a sixth successive increase in the repo rate by a split decision of four to two. Faced with finding a balance between raising interest rates to check inflation and not affecting industry’s growth, Das justified the hike on the basis of RBI’s internal surveys which said manufacturing, services and infrastructure sector firms were optimistic of the business outlook. “Emerging market economies are facing sharp trade-offs between supporting economic activity and controlling inflation while preserving policy credibility,” said Das in this respect. The repo rate at 6.5% still trails the pre-pandemic level and core inflation (manufacturing) remains sticky, he added.

Growth during 2023-24 would, however, be weighed down by geo-political tensions and tightening global financial condition, Das cautioned.

The MPC resolved to keep a close watch on inflation, which would remain above the comfort band of 6% during the current fiscal, but moderate to 5.3% during the next fiscal.

Quarterly inflation rates will decline to 5.7% during the ongoing fourth quarter of 2022-23 and further reduce to 5%, 5.4%, 5.4% and 5.6% during the four quarters of 2023-24. Quarterly GDP growth rates are projected at 7.8%, 6.2%, 6% and 5.8% during the four quarters of 2023-24.

After the repo rate hike, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate has been adjusted to 6.25%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate to 6.75 per cent. Das said it was now proposed to permit all inbound travellers to use UPI payments for their merchant payments while they are in India. To begin with, this facility will be extended to travellers from G20 countries arriving at select international airports.

Projections for next fiscal

Quarterly inflation rates estimated at 5%, 5.4%, 5.4% and 5.6% during the four quarters of the 2023-24 fiscal

Quarterly GDP growth rates are projected at 7.8%, 6.2%, 6% and 5.8% during the four quarters of 2023-24

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can't destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

2
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

3
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

4
Diaspora

Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia

5
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

6
Punjab

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

7
Business

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

8
Trending

Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris' husband, SOTU moment goes viral

9
Nation

Leopard injures 10 people at Ghaziabad court complex, tranquilised after 4-hour operation

10
Haryana

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

Terms UPA 2004-14 period a ‘lost decade’, hit by scams | Ste...

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to ‘insinuations’ against PM Modi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to 'insinuations' against PM Modi

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

9 tenders rushed to spot

Kiara Advani with hubby Sidharth Malhotra in first pics from her in-laws house

Kiara Advani with hubby Sidharth Malhotra in first pics from her in-laws house


Cities

View All

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

FASTag: Rs 60 deducted when the car was parked at home!

Move aside PM Modi, city’s Azad is man with the broadest chest

VB nabs panchayat secy for corruption

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Unprovoked, claim Chandigarh police officials

Now, Phoenix app to cover students up to Class X

No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

Chd Housing Board to clear all pending files in 'mission mode'

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

ED arrests former Punjab MLA's son in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures three

Mayoral poll: SC issues notices to L-G, MCD

Kejri hands over Rs 1 crore relief to kin of slain ASI

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Latifpura oustees to hold protest outside MLA Sheetal Angural's residence

Vendors protest outside Phagwara MC office

Pesticide residue testing lab to be operational soon in Jalandhar

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspects public sand mining site at Khoja village

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

5K invited for ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ at agri varsity on Feb 12

NHAI Regional Officer inspects Elevated Road work

Public sand mines: Prices slashed by 10 times, consumers rejoice

Three of thieves' gang land in Focal Point police net

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Farishtey scheme to be launched soon in Pb: Minister

Property tax: MC collects Rs 2.6 cr dues from PSPCL