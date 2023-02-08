Leopard injures six people after straying into Ghaziabad court complex

Ghaziabad, February 8
A leopard strayed into the court complex under the Kavinagar police station area here on Wednesday afternoon and injured six people, police said.
“Around six people have sustained injuries after being attacked by the animal, which is still on the court premises,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav said.
A joint operation of police and the forest department is underway to rescue the leopard, he said.
According to police officials, the court premises were vacated after news of the animal’s presence spread.
“Teams of the forest department and local police reached the complex and assisted some people who were stuck inside,” Srivastav said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised.
