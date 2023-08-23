 Less than Christopher Nolan’s film: X users gasp at Chandrayaan-3’s low budget : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Less than Christopher Nolan’s film: X users gasp at Chandrayaan-3’s low budget

Less than Christopher Nolan’s film: X users gasp at Chandrayaan-3’s low budget

India’s space programme expanding and at low costs; space sector budget has risen 123 % between 2013-2014 and 2023-24

Less than Christopher Nolan’s film: X users gasp at Chandrayaan-3’s low budget

ISRO employees watch the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon at ISROs Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 23

Indian Moon Mission’s historic success was amplified further Wednesday with social media users gasping at its low cost.

One tweet on X (by Newsthink) said, “Kind of crazy when you realise India’s budget for Chandrayaan-3 USD 75 million is less than the film Interstellar at USD 165 million.”

Minister of State for Space Jitendra Singh was not amused as he hammered the edge and cost effectiveness of the mission.

“We have been working on cost effective missions,” he said as people marvelled over the cost contrasts between Chandrayaan 3 and Christopher Nolan’s award winning science fiction film Interstellar.

X boss Elon Musk also hailed the contrast saying “Good for India.”

While the world was stunned by the low costs of the historic Chandrayaan 3 mission, ISRO scientists said it was part of their work ethic to build sustainable, cost effective mission modules.

Despite a shoestring space budget, India has been expanding in the sector.

Today it became the first in the world to land a mission near the potentially water rich lunar south pole.

Out of 424 foreign satellites launched in the last nine years, 389 have been launched by India which launched itsfirst satellite Aryabhata in 1975.

Aryabhata was completely designed and fabricated in India and launched by a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket from Kapustin Yar on April 19, 1975.

In the last nine years, India made Rs 3300 crore launching 389 satellites, the government data show.

“This marks a massive rise from 35 satellites that were launched by India before 2014,” Jitendra Singh said today recalling the record 104 satellites launched aboard PSLV-C3 with 101 of these belonging to international customers.

Even space sector budgets, though still modest, have been rising.

Against Rs 5615 crore allocated for the sector between 2013 and 2014, Rs 12543 crore—a rise of 123 % -- was set aside between 2023 and 24.

#Chandrayaan #Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

2
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

3
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

4
Chandigarh

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

5
Punjab

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

6
Nation

Punjab youth's Italian dream & homecoming that'll never be

7
Nation

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is to land on moon on Wednesday evening

8
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

9
Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

10
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Don't Miss

View All
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Top News

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

Image captured by Landing Imager Camera shows portion of la...

India on moon: Here’s what happens next after Vikram lander makes historic touchdown

India on moon: Here’s what happens after Vikram lander touches down

Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module comprises lander (Vikram) and ...

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Says this sounds the bugle for a developed India

Less than Christopher Nolan’s film: X users gasp at Chandrayaan-3’s low budget

Less than Christopher Nolan’s film: X users gasp at Chandrayaan-3’s low budget

India’s space programme expanding and at low costs; space se...

Chandrayaan-3 success: Work of a generation of ISRO’s leadership and scientists, says its chief Somanath

Chandrayaan-3 success: Work of a generation of ISRO's leadership and scientists, says its chief Somanath

Says this is an incremental progress and definitely a huge o...


Cities

View All

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Competition Commission directs Chandigarh Housing Board to desist from anti-competitive practices

Competition Commission directs Chandigarh Housing Board to desist from anti-competitive practices

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

Minor sexual assault case: Court extends judicial custody of suspended Delhi govt officer Khakha by 14 days

Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court frames charges against Congress leader MP Sajjan Kumar in gurdwara burning case

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

4 teachers buried under debris as school building collapses in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’