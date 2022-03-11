Let Delhi MC polls take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

All 3 corporations in Delhi are currently ruled by BJP

PTI

New Delhi, March 11

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let MCD elections take place in the national capital, saying postponing polls weakens the democratic system.

His remarks came after the Delhi State Election Commission sought the advice of legal experts on whether it can still hold polls for the three municipal corporations here, following a communication from the Centre for their unification.

The Commission, after receiving the communication, had deferred the announcement of poll dates for the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"People are questioning the move. It has been seven-eight years since the BJP is at the Centre, why didn't they do it (unification) earlier”, Kejriwal asked.

"Why did they remember it only an hour before the scheduled press conference (on Wednesday) that they have to unify the three civic bodies? The BJP knew that there is an AAP wave in Delhi and they would lose elections", he said at a briefing.

Questioning the relationship between polls and unification of the three civic bodies, Kejriwal said, "What does election have to do with unification of the three civic bodies? The new councillors chosen after polls will sit in their respective offices if there are three civic bodies. If the three bodies are merged, they will sit together".  Kejriwal urged the prime minister to ensure that the elections take place.

"With folded hands, I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let the elections happen. Governments come and go. The country is important and not political parties. If we pressure the Election Commission, it weakens institutions. We should not let the institutions weaken since it weakens democracy and the country", he said.

All three corporations in the city are currently ruled by the BJP, which has been controlling the civic bodies since the trifurcation of the erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 2012.                        

"The Commission has received a communication from the Lt Governor conveying Government of India’s intention to bring legislation in the ongoing session (of Parliament) for unification of the three municipal corporations. The Commission is examining the said communication and hence has decided to announce the election schedule later," the Delhi State Election Commission had said in a statement.               

The panel had also mentioned that it has sufficient time to conduct civic elections before the expiry of the term on May 18 as the election process normally takes only about 30 days.

