Let’s make local ‘global’, augment prestige of Indian products: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, March 27
Narendra Modi, PM, today said India achieving its export target of USD 400 billion (Rs 30 lakh crore) this fiscal shows that the demand for its items was increasing all over the world, and asserted that when every Indian gets ‘vocal for local’, it does not take much time for the “local to become global”.
In his “Mann Ki Baat” programme, he noted the government purchased items worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in a year through government e-market with close to 1.25 lakh small entrepreneurs having sold their goods directly to them.
He urged entrepreneurs of startups in the health sector, especially in Ayush-related field, to propagate their products also in languages for audiences in countries who don’t speak English. —
