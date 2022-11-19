 Letter threatens blasts in Indore during Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Khalsa Stadium halt; 2 held : The Tribune India

Letter threatens blasts in Indore during Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Khalsa Stadium halt; 2 held

The letter, which referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also threatened the assassinations of Rahul Gandhi and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath

Letter threatens blasts in Indore during Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Khalsa Stadium halt; 2 held

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party workers and supporters during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Buldhana district, on Saturday. PTI Photo



PTI

Bhopal, November 19

Police have detained two persons after an anonymous letter threatened bomb blasts in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh if Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' made a scheduled halt at Khalsa Stadium on November 28.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday said while two suspects have been detained, three others are identified and a team of police has gone to Haryana.

An anonymous letter threatened that bomb blasts would be carried out in Indore if the Yatra made a scheduled night halt at Khalsa Stadium in that city on November 28.

The letter, which referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also threatened the assassinations of Rahul Gandhi and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath.

 "Two suspects have been detained for interrogation. Three other suspects are also identified and a team of the police has gone to Haryana in this connection,” Mishra told reporters when asked about the threat letter, which was received at a sweets-snacks shop in Juni area of Indore on Thursday evening.

Mishra said it was the state government's responsibility to provide security to Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the pan-India foot march.

A controversy erupted earlier this month over Nath being felicitated at Khalsa Stadium at a function to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti. Kirtan singer Manpreet Singh Kanpuri had referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, regarding which Nath had faced allegations in the past, and slammed the organisers for the felicitation.

State Congress leaders had said the yatra will tentatively enter Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur on November 20 from Maharashtra.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Friday after the receipt of the letter under Section 507 (criminal intimidation by unknown person) of the Indian Penal Code.

The BJP has already announced that if Nath enters the stadium during the Yatra, it will be shown black flags.  

#Congress #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

2
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch election

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to take part in ‘Insaaf March’ in UK

4
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

5
Delhi

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

6
Punjab

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

7
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann Cabinet okays old pension scheme in Punjab, 1.75 lakh employees to benefit

8
Punjab

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

9
Patiala

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

10
Trending

Shraddha Walker's photo with bruises on face surfaces; she used to complain to her friends about Aaftab's drug addiction and how he would beat her up

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless cultural centres: PM Modi

Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless centres of culture, civilisation: PM Modi

At Kashi Tamil Sangamam, PM stresses on preserving legacy of...

Video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, Manish Sisodia says on Tihar videos

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...

Veteran star Tabassum Govil passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

Veteran star Tabassum Govil passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

Tabassum started her career as a child artist


Cities

View All

CM Bhagwant Mann calls upon people to start mass movement to write signboards in Punjabi

CM Bhagwant Mann calls upon people to start mass movement to write signboards in Punjabi

Australia-based NRI, family booked for seeking dowry in Jandiala

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Amritsar: Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Lower exposure in past 5 years 'behind' chikungunya surge

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

Former Ropar MLA Sandoa's kin booked for pointing gun at son of minority panel chief Lalpura

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Did not expect Aaftab Poonawala to go to this extent, says Shraddha's colleague

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to different south Delhi areas to locate victim's body parts

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Pargat Singh's daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra's grandson; top leaders attend event

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

Ludhiana: Loot cases suspect held after chase, firing

Ludhiana: Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked

Ludhiana: Shiv Sena leaders return eight gunmen

2 of gang involved in ATM card frauds nabbed

Patiala police arrest 2 candidates, including topper, in naib tehsildar examination scam

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

Patiala district administration suspends 274 arm licenses

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations in Patiala

Patiala: Road blockade spells chaos

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala