Library with Wi-Fi at Naxal-hit Gadchiroli

PTI

Gadchiroli, April 7

A library with the Wi-Fi facility was inaugurated on Friday in a Naxalite-affected area of Gadchiroli district in eastern Maharashtra. The library at Nargunda village has been set up by the police and the local administration, an official said.

Only last month, suspected Naxalites killed Sainath Narote, who was preparing for competitive exams, at Mardhur village which comes under Nargunda police’s area. The library in Nargunda was inaugurated by sarpanch Poonam Pada.