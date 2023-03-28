 Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs : The Tribune India

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs

As part of the special drive, the regulators have identified 203 firms; majority of these are from Himachal Pradesh (70), followed by Uttarakhand (45)

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 28

In a major crackdown against the manufacture of substandard drugs, central and state regulators conducted joint inspections at 76 pharma companies and cancelled the licences of 18 of them for producing spurious and adulterated drugs, official sources said on Tuesday.

The inspections were carried out across 20 states and Union Territories in the past 15 days, they said.

A source said that the action has been taken against 76 companies in the first phase of a special drive against the manufacture of substandard drugs.

"Licences of 18 pharma companies have been cancelled for manufacturing spurious and adulterated drugs and for violating GMP (good manufacturing practice)....  Besides, 26 firms have been given show-cause notices," an official source said.

The sources said that as part of the special drive, the regulators have identified 203 firms. A majority of the companies are from Himachal Pradesh (70), followed by Uttarakhand (45) and Madhya Pradesh (23).

Recently, questions have been raised over the quality of drugs manufactured by India-based companies. In February, the Tamil Nadu-based Global Pharma Healthcare recalled its entire lot of eye drop allegedly linked to vision loss in the US.

Before that, India-made cough syrups were allegedly linked to children deaths in the Gambia and Uzbekistan last year.  

#Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan gifts himself a swanky SUV worth Rs 10 crore following ‘Pathaan’ success; watch video

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

3
Punjab

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

5
Punjab

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

6
Amritsar

Air India starts direct flight from Amritsar to UK’s Gatwick

7
Punjab

Fugitive's guard 'Fauji' arrested

8
Nation

Namibian cheetah Sasha dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

10
Punjab

Many loose ends, Amritpal’s escape has police in a spot

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs

As part of the special drive, the regulators have identified...

Atiq Ahmed held guilty in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, his brother acquitted

Atiq Ahmad, 2 others get life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

7 others, including Ahmed's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf...

Rahul Gandhi to abide by deadline on vacating official residence

Rahul Gandhi to abide by deadline on vacating official residence

Writes to Mohit Rajan, Deputy Secretary in the MS Branch of ...

Punjab AG says police close to arresting Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

Amritpal's counsel on the other hand contended that he was i...

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Behind him, Papalpreet Singh, who is said to be his mentor, ...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near international border in Amritsar sector, seizes contraband

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

20 booked on charge of murder bid

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, approves over Rs 733-crore budget for new financial year

Roof of house collapses near Bhaiyan Da Shivala in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

IPL: Punjab Kings head coach Bayliss focussing on death overs batting, wickets in middle overs

Chandigarh may cut reserve price of liquor vends by 6-10%

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

Chandigarh Heritage panel to take up issues raised by Mayor

Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Badarpur

Suhas Borker elected IIC trustee

Unitech PMLA case: ED takes possession of Rs 245 crore worth plots in Gurugram

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s pic at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Fight for space in AAP with new leaders' entry

Patwari arrested for accepting bribe

Martyr's photos removed, protesters deface Mohalla Clinic

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

16-year-old raped, 2 booked

NRI woman’s bag snatched

Spl girdawari begins to assess loss to wheat crop due to rain

Civil Hospital contractual staff up in arms

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Minister visits villages to assess crop damage

Farmers reject relief for damage caused to crop

PCS Exam: Former deputy speaker slams Punjab govt over delay

PUTA threatens strike over pending salaries