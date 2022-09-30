Lieut-General Anil Chauhan (retd) to take charge as Chief of Defence Staff today

PTI

New Delhi, September 30

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (retired) will assume charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Friday that is expected to bring the focus back on the implementation of the ambitious theaterisation drive to bring synergy among the three services.

A decorated Army officer, 61-year-old Chauhan will also function as secretary in the Department of Military Affairs.

On Wednesday, the government announced appointing Chauhan as the new CDS, more than nine months after the post fell vacant following the death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash.

Chauhan is from the 11 Gorkha Rifles, the same regiment of General Rawat.

"He will assume charge as the new CDS on Friday," said an official.

Chauhan was the Director General of Military Operations of the Army during the Balakot air strikes in 2019 when Indian airplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan in response to the Pulwama terror strike.

He will assume the rank of the four-star General once he takes charge as India's second CDS. He will be the first retired three-star officer to return to service in four-star rank.

After his retirement as the eastern Army commander last year, he has been serving as the military adviser in the National Security Council Secretariat headed by NSA Ajit Doval.

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Chauhan held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and northeast India.