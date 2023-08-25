 Life convicts Amarmani Tripathi, wife set to be released after 16 years in UP jail : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Life convicts Amarmani Tripathi, wife set to be released after 16 years in UP jail

Life convicts Amarmani Tripathi, wife set to be released after 16 years in UP jail

The prisons department had on Thursday issued an order for the premature release of Amarmani Tripathi, citing the state's 2018 policy on remission

Life convicts Amarmani Tripathi, wife set to be released after 16 years in UP jail

Amarmani Tripathi. PTI file



PTI

Lucknow/Gorakhpur, August 25

Former UP minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, serving life term in poet Madhumita Shukla murder case, are likely to be released from the jail here later in the day, Gorakhpur jail superintendent Dilip Pandey said on Friday. 

The prisons department had on Thursday issued an order for the premature release of Amarmani Tripathi, citing the state's 2018 policy on remission, since they have completed 16 years of imprisonment.

The department also cited their old age and good behaviour as Amarmani is 66 and Madhumani 61, the official said citing the order.

At present, both Amarmani and his wife are in BRD medical college.

Gorakhpur district jailer AK Kushwaha said that if the formalities get completed, they may be released later on Friday. 

Madhumita Shukla's sister, Nidhi Shukla, who had been in the forefront in this legal fight, said she has approached the Supreme Court against the decision and also fears for the life of her family. 

Poet Madhumita, who was pregnant, was shot dead on May 9, 2003, in Paper Mill Colony, Lucknow. Amarmani Tripathi was arrested in September 2003 in connection with the murder of the poetess with whom he was allegedly in a relationship. 

A Dehradun court had sentenced Amarmani Tripathi and wife Madhumani to life imprisonment for Madhumita's murder in October 2007. Later, the high court and the Supreme Court upheld the sentence of the couple. The case was probed by the CBI.

"I have been telling everyone that this is going to happen. I have procured the documents through an RTI which clearly state that 62 per cent of the jail term that the two are said to have served had been spent out of jail. I submitted documents to all responsible persons telling them that between 2012 and 2023 he was not in jail. The government documents, which I have got through the state information commission, after a long fight, bear this out," Nidhi Shukla told PTI.

She alleged that Tripathis have misled the authorities to get a premature release.

Shukla also said she fears for her and her family's life in case the two are released.

Amarmani Tripathi and his wife are currently admitted to the BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, for health reasons.

Amarmani Tripathi, who was elected from Nautanva constituency, had been a minister in the BJP state government in 2001.

He was with the Samajwadi Party during the Mulayam government and then switched to the Bahujan Samaj Party. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world

2
World

India’s moon landing gets front-page coverage in Pakistan media despite chill in bilateral ties

3
World

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

4
Chandigarh

Homemaker’s contribution no less than that of skilled worker: Punjab and Haryana High Court

5
Entertainment

National Awards: 'Rocketry — The Nambi Effect' is best feature film, acting honours to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun

6
World

Musk to legally take on Soros’ Open Society Foundation

7
Chandigarh

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

8
Chandigarh

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows Sukhbir Badal’s plea for quashing FIR for ‘violating prohibitory orders’

10
Nation

In brief meeting with Xi Jinping, PM Modi raises concern over delay in resolving border issue

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Top News

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on Moon

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

Chandrayaan-3 successfully performed a soft landing on the m...

Donald Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss

Donald Trump released after arrest in poll fraud case

He is released on $200,000 bond and heads back to the airpor...

Improving India-China relations serves common interests: President Xi to PM Modi

Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi had ‘candid, in-depth exchange' on Sino-Indian ties, says Beijing

Xi seeks better ties, wants border issue ‘properly handled’

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi washed away

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

People travelling from Pinjore may use the Kalka-Kalujhanda-...

Manipur Ethnic Violence: SC transfers 27 cases probed by CBI to Assam

Manipur ethnic violence: Supreme Court transfers 27 cases probed by CBI to Assam


Cities

View All

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Dengue count reaches 205, Chikungunya 150 in Amritsar district

Monsoon fury: Little relief, Tarn Taran in deep waters

Monsoon fury: Double whammy for Punjab's paddy farmers

Commuters get respite from toll tax as farmers protest

Threat letters to Sikhs in Pak condemned

Jathedar condemns threat letters to Sikhs in Pakistan

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi washed away

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Drug racket run from Nabha jail busted

Former Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa’s son accused of assaulting university student

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

Cyber fraudsters dupe Faridabad resident of Rs 39 lakh, arrested

Under-construction building collapses, 2 dead

Minister: Nation needs to work on good edu facilities

‘Huge quantity’ of drugs seized from Nigerian

Man seeks justice for sons

Suicide by brothers in Jalandhar: Man seeks justice for sons

Tortured in Oman since April, Kapurthala woman rescued

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Jalandhar West AAP MLA appears in court

Monsoon fury: Houses develop cracks in Mukerian, pose threat to villagers' lives

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

ward watch: Residents struggle amid poor civic amenities in Sherpur, nearby areas

Row erupts over conversion of city buses as ‘mobile café, clinic’

Three planning to commit dacoity at factory held

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala MC gets Rs 18.84 cr for road works

Patiala: Students made aware of job opportunities in IT

Pbi varsity to issue books via software