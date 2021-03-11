Life term for man who killed 17 women in 10 years

Tribune News Service

Hyderabad, May 27

A court in Telangana’s Jogulamba-Gadwal district has sentenced a man who killed 17 women to life imprisonment. The serial killer, Yerukali Srinu (47), used to target women at a country liquor shop. The court has awarded him the sentence for murder in one case where the Additional District Magistrate held him guilty for the murder of Chitti Alivelamma (53).

Srinu was arrested in 2019 in Alivelamma murder case and it was during the investigations that he confessed to have killed 16 other women over the last 10 years. Srinu’s wife Salama was also arrested for keeping stolen jewellery.

Srinu would befriend women who came to drink, ask them to go with him for a picnic, kill them and take away their ornaments.