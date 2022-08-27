 Lifetime domestic help, chauffeur for CJIs, Supreme Court judges after retirement : The Tribune India

Lifetime domestic help, chauffeur for CJIs, Supreme Court judges after retirement

A retired chief justice of India will also be entitled to a security cover round-the-clock at their residence

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo

PTI

New Delhi, August 27

A chief justice of India will now get a domestic help, a chauffeur and a secretarial assistant for lifetime from the day he or she demits office, according to the latest post-retirement benefits notified by the government.

In a fresh notification issued on Friday, the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry said the Supreme Court Judges Rules have been amended again to extend more post-retirement facilities to retired CJIs and judges of the top court. The rules were earlier amended on August 23.

The benefits of the amended rules will be extended to all living former CJIs and retired Supreme Court judges.

As per the latest changes in the rules, a retired chief justice of India will also be entitled to a security cover round-the-clock at their residence in addition to a 24X7 personal security guard for a period of five years from the date of retirement.

If a retired CJI or a retired judge of the top court is already provided a "higher grade" security on the basis of threat perception, "the higher grade security already provided shall continue".

A retired CJI will be entitled to a rent-free Type-VII accommodation in Delhi (other than the designated official residence) for a period of six months from the date of retirement. Type VII accommodation is usually provided to sitting MPs who have been former Union ministers.

The accommodation facility was extended to retired CJIs earlier this month.

A retired judge of the Supreme Court will get a domestic help and a chauffeur for lifetime from the day of retirement.

The ceremonial lounge facility at airports extended to retired CJI and retired Supreme Court judges announced earlier this month would also continue.

Retired chief justices of the high courts were also extended the VIP lounge facility by amending the High Court Judges Rules.

A retired CJI or a retired Supreme Court judge will be entitled to a residential telephone "free of cost" and reimbursement of telephone call charges of residential telephone or mobile phone or broadband or mobile data or data card not exceeding Rs 4,200 per month, plus taxes.

"The post-retirement benefits under this rule shall be admissible to the retired Chief Justice (of India) or the retired Judge (of SC) if no such facilities are availed from any High Court or from any other government body where the retired Chief Justice or a retired Judge has taken up any assignment after retirement," the notification explained.

The expenditure on domestic help, chauffeur, secretarial assistant and telephone reimbursement will be borne largely by the Supreme Court or a high court establishment.

Till recently, retired CJI and top court judges were given monthly monetary benefits to hire guards, domestic helps and chauffeurs. The amount given would be discontinued, a functionary said. While a retired CJI was entitled for Rs 70,000 per month for the purpose, retired Supreme Court judges were provided Rs 39,000 per month.

On August 23, the government had amended the Supreme Court Judges Rules to provide chief justices of India rent-free accommodation for six months after demitting office and round-the-clock security for one year upon superannuation to CJIs and retired Supreme Court judges.

For one year after retirement, CJI and Supreme Court judges were also given chauffeur facility and secretarial assistant.

The sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court is 34 judges and on an average, three retire annually, a functionary pointed out.

On August 23, the government had amended the rules to provide a retired chief justice or retired Supreme Court judges security cover round the clock at their residence in addition to a 24X7 personal security guard for a period of one year from the date of retirement.  

